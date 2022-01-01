Mountain Road closures to enable improvements ahead of TT 2022

Improvement works on the Mountain Road will begin next month and run for six weeks in preparation for the 2022 Isle of Man TT.

Major works will be taking place at Stella Maris, below Ramsey Hairpin, to fully reconstruct the highway and footpath. The only practicable way to facilitate these significant works is to close the road entirely at this point for the six week duration of the works, as the width of the road means traffic control measures are unsuitable.

Other works have been scheduled to take place at the same time, to reduce overall disruption, including line painting, surface repairs, verge maintenance and the installation of TT signage over the length of the Mountain Road.

Much of the work was due to be undertaken during 2021, but was postponed following consultation with businesses, stakeholders and feedback from the public.

The six-week schedule will require the following road closures:

Monday 28 February, to no later than Friday 15 April: full closure between Ramsey and the Bungalow.

Monday 4 April, to no later than Friday 15 April: daytime closures to facilitate commuter traffic, closures will be from 9.15am to 4pm Monday to Friday, between the Bungalow and Creg-ny-Baa.

The project cannot be started any later in the year as the road surface and lining must have sufficient time to weather before TT 2022.The six-week window takes into account the risk of poor weather and fewer hours of daylight, and will avoid the need for any additional closures for planned works over the summer period.

Infrastructure Minister Tim Crookall MHK said:

‘These works are necessary to ensure the highway continues to be fit for purpose. The work is also necessary to ensure that this year’s TT races can go ahead. The feedback from the public has been invaluable in identifying a schedule that reduces disruption for residents and businesses by completing a range of different jobs at the same time.’

Access will be retained at all times to Snaefell and the Victory Café via Tholt-y-Will Road (for the duration of the works) and via Hillberry (except during the April closures).

Access to the Creg-Ny-Baa Hotel from Douglas via Hillberry and the Creg Ny Baa Back Road will be unaffected. It will also be accessible from the Tholt Y Will/Bungalow route (except during the April Closures).