Manx Care reassures the public that all urgent referrals across all mental health services are assessed within a two week period

Urgent referrals to CAMHS (Child and Adolescent Mental Health Care Services) and Community Wellbeing Services are assessed within two weeks.

Manx Care have taken major steps to clear the backlog with the appointment of additional staff.

Manx Care’s mental health services for children and adolescents is a priority for the organisation with progress being made to support the backlog of individuals waiting to be seen. This has been severely exacerbated by the pressures of the Covid pandemic which have seen demand as well as perception significantly increase. Mental health support, signposting, crisis response and other programmes have continued despite this. All urgent referrals to CAMHS are assessed within two weeks with the current average waiting time for routine assessments just over 200 days.

Manx Care continues to heavily invest in its mental health services with the appointment of a new CAMHS manager, a consultant, a speciality doctor post, two nurses, one in a liaison role plus one mental health nurse. In addition they have also recruited an assistant psychologist and are actively recruiting for a highly specialist psychologist, a band 4 outreach worker and a band 6 mental health practitioner.

The Thrive programme is being implemented with a multi-government, including stakeholders from a variety of professional backgrounds and sectors. This framework is an integrated, person-centred and needs-led approach to delivering mental health services for children, young people and families which conceptualises need in five categories; Thriving, Getting Advice and Signposting, Getting Help, Getting More Help and Getting Risk Support. This well-established evidenced-based approach has proven to have excellent patient outcomes.

The Mental Health Team are also looking to increase the number of on-island nurses being trained.

The CAMHS team work tirelessly to ensure that children and adolescents receive the support they need.

CAMHS manager, Dave Rickerby added:

'The Covid pandemic and lockdowns have effected adolescents globally with huge increases in disordered eating, emotional dysregulation and difficulties related to autistic spectrum conditions visible around the world.' 'All these positive steps, including others which are planned, will make the service much more responsive however; and we will be working much more closely with allied services such as our colleagues in social care, education, primary care and the third sector as we continue to develop the service.'

Care is provided in person but also online via Kooth Or Quell.

Manx Care reminds individuals that advice is available from the Crisis Response Home Treatment team for individuals who are experiencing a mental health crisis that necessitates an immediate response. They can be reached on 642862.