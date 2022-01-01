UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man welcomes 300th Partner

The Manx Bat Group (MBG) has become the 300th UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man partner after pledging to promote sustainability, conservation and education.

The scheme encourages organisations such as schools, charities and businesses to demonstrate their commitment to the key principles of a UNESCO Biosphere.

The local wildlife group promotes conservation of the Island’s nine bat species through educational talks, activities such as guided walks and volunteer led surveys.

It also offers advice to property owners and developers and rescues and cares for sick and injured bats.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, presented the group’s chair Nick Pinder with a certificate to welcome their newest partner last week.

The Minister said:

‘Connecting people with nature, the challenges it faces and the important role of conservation and education is a key part of our Biosphere status. ‘The dedicated volunteers of the Manx Bat Group make an important contribution to this, and I am pleased to welcome this long-established charity as our 300th Partner. ‘I hope its work, and that of our other partners, inspires even more organisations to make decisions and take actions that will contribute to a sustainable future for both people and nature.’

Nick Pinder, said:

‘We’re very proud to be the 300th Partner. Our work has already contributed significantly to the Biosphere goals and formalising this relationship can only help us continue to do so, for the benefit of both the bats and the people of the Isle of Man.' 'It will also help raise our profile, so anyone wishing to join the Manx Bat group and assist with our interesting and exciting work of tracking down bats and protecting roosts, can easily do so by visiting manxbatgroup.org.'

Anyone who comes across a sick or injured bat can contact the group’s bat helpline on 336177. All nine bat species that live on the Isle of Man are protected by law along with the roosts they use for shelter and protection.