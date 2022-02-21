Changes to the UK Sanctions List: Sample data

This news release is issued to publicise the changes to the structure and format of the UK Sanctions List that is coming into effect from 21 February 2022.

Samples of the new structure are now available in 4 formats, these can be found on the UK Sanctions List page. A format guide for the new version of the consolidated list can be found here. This currently carries a “draft” watermark as it will only be applicable after the new version of the consolidated list is published on 31 January.

FCDO and OFSI will be running a webinar on 19 January to discuss these changes and answer questions you may have.

You can register for the webinar via Eventbrite.