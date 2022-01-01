Sponsors sought for Isle of Man Food & Drink Festival

Businesses of all shapes and sizes are invited to get involved in the Isle of Man’s largest Food & Drink Festival with sponsorship packages to suit all budgets.

This summer’s event will showcase the Island’s finest producers and their culinary creations at the Villa Marina Gardens in Douglas on 17 and 18 September.

Last year, more than 10,000 food fans attended the two-day celebration which incorporates live music and cooking demonstrations in a relaxed family friendly atmosphere.

A range of sponsorship packages are available ranging from £1,000 to £10,000, all providing a great opportunity to be associated with the crowd pleasing event.

The packages come in three flexible options covering different levels of representation at the event, its promotional literature and website.

The Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture (DEFA), which runs the festival, will again use it to champion sustainability with all visitors and exhibitors encouraged to avoid unnecessary single-use plastic.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for DEFA, said:

'The Isle of Man Food and Drink festival is a summer highlight and plays a key role in our goal to grow the sector by £50m. 'We have lots of exciting plans this year and we would like to hear from any business, big or small, which would like to be associated in 2022. We have a range of packages that can help raise your businesses profile to an audience of thousands.'

The Island’s food scene is flourishing and last year 18 food products made by seven different producers on the Island were successful at the Great Taste Awards 2021. The Awards are the largest and most trusted accreditation scheme which showcases local food and drink produce on a global scale.

Anyone who wants to find out more about sponsorship opportunities can contact the Isle of Man Food & Drink Team on +44 1624 687520, or email hayden.armour2@gov.im