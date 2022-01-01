Planning application submitted for replacement residential care home in the North

A planning application has been submitted to create a new, state-of-the-art residential care home in the North of the Island, to replace Cummal Mooar.

The proposal would see the new facility constructed on land at the Cooil Ny Marrey site on Waterloo Road in Ramsey, which sits behind the current Cummal Mooar building on Queens Promenade. This has been made possible as the result of a land-swap agreement with the Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee, and is an excellent opportunity for collaborative working between Manx Care, Isle of Man Government and local authorities in Ramsey.

The project would not have been possible without the cooperation and support of the Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee, especially given the challenge of finding a location for a new building, or attempting to adequately refurbish the current facility without extensive disruption to its residents. Subject to planning approval, the land-swap agreement would see the existing Cooil Ny Marrey building demolished. Residents of the sheltered housing facility have been moved to the housing authority’s new site, ‘Mayfield’ on May Hill in Ramsey, which opened in November. The housing authority would then have possession of the current Cummal Mooar site.

Cummal Mooar is one of three resource centres run by Manx Care across the Isle of Man providing residential care for older people. The existing site was opened in 1981, with its residents having recently celebrated its 40th anniversary. The Department of Health and Social Care received approval to construct a modern 45-ensuite bed replacement facility which, subject to planning approval, will be fully compliant with all of the modern standards for care homes, and will also be designed to accommodate any future alterations as requirements change. It will offer those living there a residential experience tailored to suit their varying clinical needs, whilst being a comfortable ‘home from home’ for them. It is currently estimated that the build would cost around £12.75 million to complete.

If the project is given planning approval, the existing Cummal Mooar facility will remain fully operational throughout the building phase. Manx Care would like to reassure Cummal Mooar’s existing residents, their families and people living in Ramsey that any disruption would be kept to an absolute minimum. The residents and their families have been kept up to date on a regular basis throughout the development of these proposals.

Sally Shaw, Manx Care’s Executive Director of Social Care, commented:

'Manx Care strives to deliver the best possible service to the residents of our residential care homes by adopting a person-centred approach that helps them to maintain their independence as much as possible. The planning application to build a replacement for Cummal Mooar highlights how we’re investing resources in the appropriate areas to create residential properties that are future-proofed to meet the ongoing care needs of our ageing population, whilst creating a safe and comfortable living experience for them.'

Health and Social Care Minister, and Ramsey MHK, Lawrie Hooper, added:

'This is an important step in what will be a pivotal development for the people of the North of the Island. The current Cummal Mooar facility and its staff have played an incredibly important part in the lives of residents, their families and our community for more than 40 years and I’m very happy to see plans coming forward to upgrade the facility and provide a state-of-the-art experience for current and future staff and residents.'

Chair of the Ramsey and Northern Districts Housing Committee, Marinda Fargher, concluded: