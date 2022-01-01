Government sets out plan to build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man

An ambitious plan to build a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man has been published.

Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK described the plan as setting out the Government’s vision and ambition for the Island and its people:

'Our Island Plan establishes a firm direction of travel for the Island over the next five years. This finalised version builds on the initial draft from November and provides greater detail on how this Government will go about building a secure, vibrant and sustainable Island. 'The Isle of Man faces significant challenges but there are also significant opportunities. The big policy issues all require in-depth thought and planning to resolve immediate issues that matter to our community as well as delivering sustainable policies for the future. This plan provides the road map of how we will achieve this.'

The plan focuses on five priorities for government:

Building great communities

An Island of health and wellbeing

A strong and diverse economy

An environment we can be proud of

Outstanding lifelong learning and development opportunities for all

The Chief Minister continued:

'The plan will be debated next week at the January sitting of Tynwald and I look forward to hearing the views of members. A great deal of time and effort has gone into developing the plan and I thank everyone in our community who has contributed their views and ideas.'

The Island Plan is a ‘living’ document and will be regularly updated to reflect the needs of the Island and Government’s priorities.

The Island Plan can be viewed at the Cabinet Office's page.