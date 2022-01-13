Financial Sanctions: Global Human Rights

This news release is issued to publicise an amendment to 2 entries under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regime.

The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 (S.I. 2020/680) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies responsible for or involved in serious violations of human rights. The Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations 2020 [SI 2020/680] have effect in the Isle of Man by the Global Human Rights Sanctions (Isle of Man) Order [SI 2020/744].

The following entries have been amended on the consolidated list following their designation under the Global Human Rights Sanctions Regulations and are still subject to an asset freeze:

AMENDMENTS

Deleted information appears in square brackets. Additional information appears in italics.

Individuals

1. KOVTUN, [Dmitri] Dmitry Vadimovich

DOB: (1) 25/09/1965. (2) 25/09/1969. POB: Moscow, Russia

Nationality: Russia [a.k.a: KOVTUN, Dmitry, Vadimovich Passport Details: Reference 62. Passport no. 9632078. issued 17/08/2006. expired 17/08/2011]

Address: Apartment no. 150, Golubinskay Street, Moscow, Russia, 117463.

Position: General Director of Global Project LLC

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0083. Currently subject to an Anti-Terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001 (ATCSA) freezing order. (UK Statement of Reasons): Dmitry Kovtun is a former member of the Russian military. He was one of the two individuals found to be responsible by the Litvinenko Inquiry for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko through deliberate poisoning with polonium 210 in November 2006. This action constitutes a serious violation of the right to life. It is probable that this action was carried out under the direction of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB). (Gender): Male. Listed on: 13/01/2022 Last Updated: 13/01/2022 Group ID: 13311.

2. LUGOVOY, Andrey Konstantinovich

DOB: [19/09/1966] 19/10/1966. POB: Baku, Azerbaijan

Nationality: Russia a.k.a: LUGOVOI, Andrey, Konstantinovich Passport Details: [Reference 51.] Passport no. 0608109. [issued 18/11/2005. expiring 03/05/2009]

Address: Soloviniya [Proezcl] Proezd, 16-1-247, Moscow, Russia, 117593.

Position: Member of Parliament [the] (Russian Duma) [(Parliament)]

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): GHR0084. Currently subject to an Anti-Terrorism, Crime and Security Act 2001 (ATCSA) freezing order. (UK Statement of Reasons): Andrey Lugovoy is a former member of the Russian military and currently serves in the Russian Parliament. He was one of the two individuals found to be responsible by the Litvinenko Inquiry for the killing of Alexander Litvinenko through deliberate poisoning with polonium 210 in November 2006. This action constitutes a serious violation of the right to life. It is probable that this action was carried out under the direction of the Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation (FSB). (Gender): Male. Listed on: 13/01/2022 Last Updated: 13/01/2022 Group ID: 13310.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of Global Human Rights can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Global Human Rights and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.