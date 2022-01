Financial Sanctions: South Sudan

This news release is issued to publicise an amendment to 1 entry under the South Sudan Sanctions Regime.

The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/438) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in actions, policies or activities which threaten the peace, stability and security of South Sudan or undermine efforts to resolve the political crisis and armed conflicts in South Sudan. The South Sudan (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the South Sudan Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0476].

The following entry has been amended on the consolidated list and remains subject to an asset freeze:

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in square brackets. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

1. [MALONG AWAN] ANEI, Paul Malong Awan

Title: General DOB: (1) --/--/1962. (2) 04/12/1960. (3) 12/04/1960. (4) 01/01/1962. POB: (1) Malualkon (2) Kotido, (1) South Sudan (2) Uganda

a.k.a: (1) ANEI, Paul, Malong, Awan (2) MALONG, Bol (3) MALONG, Paul

Nationality: (1) South Sudan (2) Uganda Passport Details: (1) South Sudan number S00004370 (2) South Sudan number D00001369 (3) Sudan number 003606 (4) Sudan number 00606 (5) Sudan number B002606 (6) Uganda number DA025963

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): SSU0006 (UN Ref): SSi.008. (Further Identifying Information): As Chief of General Staff of the SPLA, Malong expanded or extended the conflict in South Sudan through breaches of the Cessation of Hostilities Agreement and breaches of the 2015 Agreement on the Resolution of the Conflict in South Sudan (ARCSS). He reportedly directed efforts to kill opposition leader Riek Machar. He ordered SPLA units to prevent the transport of humanitarian supplies. Under Malong’s leadership, the SPLA attacked civilians, schools and hospitals, forced the displacement of civilians, carried out enforced disappearances, arbitrarily detained civilians, and conducted acts of torture, and rape. He mobilized the Mathiang Anyoor Dinka tribal militia, which uses child soldiers. Under his leadership, the SPLA restricted UNMISS, the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC), and CTSAMM access to sites to investigate and document abuses. (Email address): 43294 Listed on: 18/07/2018 Last Updated: [21/01/2021] 12/01/2022 Group ID: 13699.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details on the UN measures in respect of South Sudan can be found on the relevant UN Sanctions Committee webpage:.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to South Sudan and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.