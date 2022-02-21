UK Sanctions List: Changes to the list’s format

This news release is issued to publicise the changes to the structure and format of the UK Sanctions List that is coming into effect from 21 February 2022.

There will be a 3-week period where you will be able to view both the old and new formats of the list simultaneously. A sample of the new UK Sanctions List and OFSI Consolidated List in the new format will be available on 17 January 2022 with the full version being published on 31 January 2022.

The guidance is to help you understand and prepare for the change.

More information will be shared to help you through the changes – register for the webinar.