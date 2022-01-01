Covid-19 Coronavirus

Visiting to resume at Isle of Man Prison on basis of negative LFD result

Visiting will resume at Isle of Man Prison from tomorrow (Saturday 8 January) on a strictly controlled basis.

Anyone wishing to visit a prisoner must take an LFD test on arrival at the facility in Jurby, and record a negative COVID-19 result before being allowed entry. Children aged under 10 will be exempt.

Face-coverings must be worn at all times unless seated in the Visits Hall.

Visiting was suspended on Sunday 5 December following an outbreak of COVID-19.

The easing of restrictions – including the resumption of most educational and recreational activities, as well as face-to-face advocate visits – marks an important step but proportionate measures remain in place and will continue to be reviewed daily.

Justice and Home Affairs Minister Jane Poole-Wilson MHK said:

‘I’m really pleased that we are able to allow visitors back to the Prison. This is due to the co-operation of both prisoners and staff during a challenging period. I’d like to place on record my thanks to all concerned and look forward to activities beginning to return to normal, albeit with restrictions in place.’

