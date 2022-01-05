Financial Sanctions: ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida

This news release is issued to publicise the addition of 2 entries under the ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Regime.

The following entries have been added to the consolidated list and are now subject to an asset freeze:

Ashraf AL-QIZANI (Group ID:14170)

JUND AL-KHILAFAH IN TUNISIA (JAK-T) (Group ID: 14171)

This enacts the UN's decision made on 29 December 2021 to list 2 entries.

Additionally, the United Nations Security Council ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida Sanctions Committee removed 5 entries from its Sanctions List.

The following entries have been removed from the consolidated list and are no longer subject to an asset freeze.

Mevlut KAR (Group ID: 12502)

Denis Mamadou Gerhard CUSPERT (Group ID: 13272)

Nayef Salam Muhammad UJAYM AL-HABABI (Group ID: 13349)

Turki Mubarak Abdullah AHMAD AL-BINALI (Group ID: 13350)

Tuah FEBRIWANSYAH (Group ID: 13352)

This enacts the UN's decision made on 3 January 2022 to remove 5 entries.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Full details can be found in the attached Annex

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU. Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to ISIL (Da’esh) and Al-Qaida and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.