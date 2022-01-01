Building experts to deliver webinar on Island’s built heritage

UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man is to host a webinar on the Island’s built heritage next month.

Mann Made: Built Heritage and a Sustainable Future takes place between 1pm-2.30pm on Wednesday 9 February and is free to attend.

The webinar will be presented by three experts in the field: Ross Brazier, Principal Registered Buildings Officer for the Isle of Man Government; John-Paul Walker, Historic Buildings Architect with Manx National Heritage, and Martyn Thomas, co-founder of architects horncastle:thomas.

All have fascinating backgrounds in creating and conserving special buildings, locally and further afield.

The webinar closes a year-long tri-Biosphere series staged by the Isle of Man, Dublin Bay and Kerry Biospheres to mark the 50th anniversary of the UNESCO Man and the Biosphere Programme.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture and Vice-Chair of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, said:

‘The three Biospheres have taken it in turns to share aspects of life within them and broaden knowledge. It has been a really interesting series and has allowed us to forge even stronger links with Ireland’s two Biospheres. ‘To date, webinars the Isle of Man has hosted have considered aspects of our natural environment, history and culture and we now turn our attention to the built heritage that’s all around us. ‘It’s easy to overlook it, as we scurry past buildings we see daily and take for granted, but the Island’s built heritage is rich, diverse and unique. ‘Conserving and carefully and sensitively restoring buildings is not just linked to the past but important for that sense of place we all cherish and to our ongoing economic success, as Ross, John-Paul and Martyn will explain.’

The webinar lasts an hour and a half, including the chance to put questions to the presenters, but those who only have a shorter time to attend are welcome to join, too.

For further information about UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, and follow it on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.