Chief Minister pays tribute to John Quinn QC

The Chief Minister Alfred Cannan MHK has paid tribute to John Quinn QC, the Island’s Attorney General.

The Chief Minister said:

“The outpouring of tributes to John from across our Island community is testament to the high esteem in which he was held by all who knew him.

“John undertook his role as Attorney General with dignity, skill and professionalism. He provided sage advice to the Council of Ministers and to Tynwald, which he always delivered with grace and integrity.

“John played a major role in helping government to successfully manage the COVID-19 pandemic, and yet despite the pressures of his role – particularly over the past two years – John remained approachable and good humoured even in the most difficult of times.

“The Island has lost a wise counsel and a friend. He will be greatly missed and our thoughts are with his family.”