Vaccinations continue apace in 2022

Island residents are being urged to come forward for the COVID-19 jabs they’re eligible for – and start 2022 with the best protection from serious illness caused by the virus.

As the virus continues to circulate in our community it highlights the importance of our vaccination programme. Residents can do their part to protect our community by having their boosters, this will increase our overall immunity and reduce the risk of hospitalisation or serious illness.

The vaccination team will be offering a mix of appointment and walk-in clinics at the Chester Street hub in Douglas over five consecutive days from Tuesday 4 January 2022 after a short break for New Year.

The hub will be open for full-day sessions for adults aged 18 and over to receive a first, second, and for those eligible a third dose of vaccine, or a booster jab, on Tuesday 4, Wednesday 5 and Thursday 6 January. The sessions will run each day from 8.30am until 5.15pm

The same hours will operate on Friday 7 January and this session is open to residents aged 12 and over for first, second and third primary vaccinations or boosters.

Saturday 8 January is another opportunity for those aged 12 and over to have the jab they are eligible for, and the session will run between 8.45am and 2.15pm.

Minister for Health and Social Care Lawrie Hooper MHK said:

‘Offering vaccinations on a walk-in basis, while also seeing those with pre booked appointments, has proved a successful formula. We have devoted substantial staff and resources to the hub over the holiday period, so offering primary course vaccinations and booster jabs to all those eligible in one place over the period makes absolute sense. The team has worked very hard to make having a vaccination convenient for as many people as possible, and I thank all involved for their commitment.

He added:

‘I urge residents to have the vaccination they are due – whether they are coming forward for a first dose or a booster – to build and maintain their best defence against Covid-19.’

All clinics are for walk-in vaccinations and those who have an appointment. A double queuing system will be in place to deal swiftly with people in each group.

All patients must check that they are eligible under the current criteria for a COVID-19 vaccination and if attending for their first dose need to register online beforehand.

If you are attending for your second dose, you should attend a clinic for the same vaccine; If you had Pfizer for your first dose, for your second dose you must attend a clinic for those aged 12+ If you had Moderna for your first dose, for your second dose you must attend a clinic for those aged 18+

People medically unable to receive mRNA vaccine for any dose, primary or booster, should contact 111 in the first instance, preferably by e-mail

Second doses for young people aged 12 -17 in at-risk groups are given at least 8 weeks after the first dose;

Booster doses for young people aged 12 -17 in at-risk groups are given at least 12 weeks after the second or third primary dose;

For healthy 12-17s the interval between first and second doses is at least 12 weeks

Parents or guardians of those aged under 16 will need to register for their child to receive the vaccine and attend the appointment with them to give consent at the appointment

Adults aged 18 and over can have a second dose from 8 weeks after their first

Boosters for those aged 16 and over are given at least 12 weeks after their second or third primary dose

The vaccination schedule for further weeks in January 2022 will be announced shortly.