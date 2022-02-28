Changes to the UK Sanctions List: Sample data

This news release is issued to publicise the changes to the structure and format of the UK Sanctions List that is coming into effect from 28 February 2022.

The dual running period, in which both old and new versions of the Consolidated List and the list of persons named in relation to financial and investment restrictions were updated simultaneously, has ended. The old versions of these lists will no longer be updated.

To view the updated guidance click here

Please find here the links to the new versions of both the UK Sanctions List and OFSI Consolidated List