Clear direction for the future of Home Affairs

The Department of Home Affairs is seeking a permanent Chief Executive Officer, as the Minister confirms there will be no structural changes to the Department following a review.

A review was requested by the previous administration to look at all options for the future structure of the Department to ensure services continued to be delivered effectively, including the possibility of transferring functions or dissolution.

Following consideration, and with the clear targets and responsibilities set out in the Island Plan, the Chief Minister and Minister for Justice and Home Affairs have agreed that there is no merit to making any structural changes to the Department of Home Affairs.

Minister for Justice and Home Affairs, Jane Poole-Wilson MHK, said;

‘I am very pleased to confirm that there will be no change to the constitution of the Department of Home Affairs or its functions. This decision gives us the stability we need to reassure staff and start moving forward with the clear direction set out.’

She continued;

‘It allows us to focus our energy on delivering the hugely important pieces of new primary legislation introduced in the last administration – the Sexual Offences, Domestic Abuse and Justice Reform Acts. I have also been clear with the services in the Department that I want to see a renewed focus on digital transformation, using technology to deliver our services more efficiently and effectively.’

The Department is now advertising for a permanent Chief Executive Officer, a role which has been filled in an interim capacity for the past three years.

The CEO will be expected to provide strong strategic leadership to a Department that has wide ranging remit – including Constabulary, Fire and Rescue Service, Prison and Probation, Communications Division and Emergency Planning and Civil Defence.

The Department is looking for someone to drive forward change and ensure delivery of the targets and outcomes set out in the Island Plan, as well as modernising and supporting our critical services, putting the delivery of community safety at the heart of decisions.

Applications for Chief Executive Officer can be submitted through Jobtrain before 13 March 2022.