Students to help businesses adopt sustainable practices

An initiative will give University College Isle of Man (UCM) students the opportunity to work with businesses and help them become more sustainable.

The Biosphere Sustainability Student Placement Scheme will provide the opportunity to local businesses to host a degree level student for five weeks from 23 May, to assist them in researching and adopting more sustainable practices.

The joint initiative has been established by UCM and UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man, which under its ‘Working Together for a Sustainable Future’ strategy, aims to encourage ‘more sustainable ways of living’ and ‘innovative solution-finding’.

Sustainability is also a key theme of the ‘Island Plan’ which sets out the Isle of Man Government’s priorities for the next five years.

Clare Barber MHK, Minister for Environment, Food and Agriculture, said:

‘Most businesses in our UNESCO Biosphere are trying to adopt more sustainable practices, but some lack the time or expertise to take things further. ‘This mutually beneficial scheme will offer businesses dedicated help and will allow undergraduates to develop valuable skills in the workplace.’

Jesamine Kelly, UCM Principal, added:

‘Our College exists to benefit the future of our students and our Island, so it’s essential that, as part of that commitment, we look after our environment. While our students are studying a variety of degree subjects, all courses have an interest in sustainability, which is embedded in learning at UCM. ‘As a Biosphere Stakeholder, we’re keen to not only play our part when it comes to plastics and climate change but also encourage our students to be ethically-responsible adults. Initiatives such as this help reinforce this message and we’re proud to be joining up with Biosphere Isle of Man.’

Businesses can find out more about the scheme which is free to participate in, and how to apply before the closing date of 4 March, by visiting the Biosphere IOM website.

If the scheme is oversubscribed, priority will be given to businesses that are Partners of UNESCO Biosphere Isle of Man.