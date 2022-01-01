Parents of 5 – 11 year olds invited to register their child for COVID-19 vaccine

Parents of young children aged 5 – 11 are invited to come forward and register their child for the COVID-19 vaccination to allow the team to plan the rollout accordingly.

Last week the Isle of Man announced that the vaccine programme will follow the latest advice from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the non-urgent offer of COVID-19 vaccination for those children aged 5 – 11 who are not at risk.

Any parents or guardian who wish for their child to be vaccinated against COVID 19 are asked to register their interest through the online form and select Priority Group 23. If there are any difficulties accessing the online form then please either email vaccination@gov.im or call 111, but if at all possible, please use the online option.

Asking for those interested to register online first will help assess uptake, and ensure that there is the correct amount of vaccine available and wastage is minimised. Priority of vaccines will still focus on boosters and vaccines for vulnerable individuals ahead of vaccinating this cohort.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said:

‘Vaccinating this age group will offer extended protection against the virus should there be a potential new wave of COVID. If parents wish to take this offer up for their children, then I urge them to register online as soon as possible and to provide the requested information. Registrations will allow the team to gauge the uptake and organise clinics and offer out appointments in due course.’

Parents who previously registered their children in the 5 – 11 at risk groups and were advised that their children did not meet the eligibility criteria need not to re-register.

Appointments will not be made or offered at this juncture, contact will be made with parents who have registered in due course to offer appointment times and dates towards the end of March.