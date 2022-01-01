New Ambulance Service colleagues for TT 2022

Manx Care has welcomed five new colleagues into the Island’s Ambulance Service, who will play a crucial role during TT 2022.

Five new Trainee Emergency Care Assistants have recently started an 18-month training programme led by Manx Care on the Isle of Man. The programme combines both classroom and ‘on the job’ training, including emergency response driving.

In order to qualify, the trainees must undertake their First Response Emergency Care Level 3 qualification, an Ambulance Induction programme, a three-week placement, and the First Response Emergency Care Level 4 qualification.

Throughout their programme, trainees are expected to record their experiences, and collect evidence to build their portfolio of diverse knowledge and skills. They will also be assessed throughout, with results from assessments forming part of their qualification.

Learners are supported through their training by an experienced Paramedic, providing multiple opportunities for growth as mentors develop into Team Leaders. Other colleagues, including Emergency Medical Technicians and existing Care Assistants, will also be supporting the trainees during their placement.

In early May 2022, the trainees will be undertaking Emergency Response Driver training, and will be ready to go live on just in time for TT. At this point, they will be called Emergency Care Assistants, and will commence a 12-month preceptorship – working on the frontline, supporting Manx Care’s team of Emergency Medical Technicians and Paramedics.

Will Bellamy, recently appointed Head of Ambulance Service, said: ‘It’s great to see such dedicated recruits joining our team. They’re already demonstrating an ability to apply their skills to real-life situations, and are doing a brilliant job.’

Will has recently joined Manx Care, following multiple roles within Ambulance and Emergency Care, including a period as Head of Operations for Surrey Ambulance Service. He recently undertook the NHS Leadership Academy ‘Elizabeth Garrett Anderson’ (EGA) programme, a two-year Masters degree programme in Healthcare Leadership.

He continued: