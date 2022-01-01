Reminder of visiting policy for Children’s Ward and NICU

Manx Care is encouraging people to familiarise themselves with the latest hospitals visiting policy ahead of the school half term next week, particularly the policies for Ward 3 (Children’s Ward) and NICU (Neo-Natal Intensive Care Unit).

Half-term is typically a busy time on Children’s Ward, with an increase in visitors to long-term inpatients or an increase in admittances. Given that many of the young patients on the ward will be largely unvaccinated, measures remain in place in order to protect the most vulnerable patients and members of the community who require hospital care and treatment.

Ward 3: Two parents can visit at any time, but all other visitors will be at the discretion of the nurse in charge of the ward. All visitors must report to the Nurse’s Station on arrival.

NICU: Two essential visitors only per baby will be allowed onto NICU, with no siblings able to visit. There will be no restriction on the frequency or duration of visits, but arrival times must be agreed with the Nurse in charge of NICU prior to visiting. Both visitors must report to the Nurse’s Station on arrival.

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, commented:

'It’s important that we do keep some visiting restrictions in place across the hospital, but particularly so with regard to Children’s Ward and NICU which look after some of the most vulnerable patients in our care. Whilst we are transitioning towards living with Covid, it’s still right that we maintain some protective measures around visiting. Half-term is typically a busy week on Children’s Ward, with parents often bringing a number of siblings with them to visit a child who’s been admitted. We’d like everyone to be clear on the visiting policy in advance of their visit, and the reasons why this remains in place.'

A full copy of the hospitals visiting policy can be found here.

