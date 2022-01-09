Karen Malone appointed as new DHSC Chief Officer

Karen Malone has been appointed as Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for the Department Health and Social Care on a permanent basis.

In July 2019 she was appointed as Deputy CEO in DHSC, and from 9 January 2022 has been acting as Interim CEO.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said:

‘We received a number of excellent applications for this pivotal role, and we feel Karen is the right person to provide inspirational and quality leadership for the department moving forward.’ ‘In the wake of COVID-19, the creation of Manx Care and the redesigned DHSC there are some real opportunities to modernise and improve the health and social care services on our Island, but these changes will come with some huge challenges. I am looking forward to continuing to work with Karen, whose dedication, experience and attitude has been a genuine asset to the department so far.’

Mrs Malone, said:

‘I am delighted to have been offered this position, and I am committed to inspire colleagues to help drive the Department forward supporting changes necessary for a more sustainable health and care service. I look forward to the diverse challenges from modernising our legislation to working with our assurance and inspection team as well as supporting Manx Care in their delivery of health and social care services in our community.’

Karen has over 24 years of on-Island public sector experience, having worked for a number of public bodies including the former Manx Electricity Authority and Manx National Heritage in compliance and corporate services roles where she has specialised in financial and project management, before becoming the Programme Director for Treasury in 2017 – focusing on transformational change and corporate cost improvement initiatives.

Mrs Malone will take up her role with immediate effect.