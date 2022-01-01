Tim Glover MHK appointed as political member for the Cabinet Office

Tim Glover MHK has been appointed as political member for the Cabinet Office with responsibility for the Government Technology Service.

Cabinet Office Minister Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘‘I am pleased that Tim has taken up the invitation to join the Cabinet Office and to take on responsibility for the Government Technology Service. ‘Technology will play an important part in the delivery of the Island Plan, with a continued push to ensure that more public services are available digitally and keep pace with change. Being able to access services digitally – whether requesting a lateral flow test kit or submitting an income tax return – gives citizens more choice and convenience whilst enabling Government to deliver services more efficiently.’

Mr Glover said:

‘Technology touches every part of our lives and continues to evolve rapidly. How the public interacts with Government has changed dramatically over the past 15 years, but it is important we don’t lose momentum. A new Digital Strategy is due in May this year which will set out the roadmap for better digital services in the years ahead. I look forward to helping to drive this work forward.’

Mr Glover is also a political member for the Department of Infrastructure and will continue in this role.