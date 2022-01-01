Safest place to be during Storm Eunice is indoors

Storm Eunice will reach the Isle of Man tomorrow (Friday 18 February) and the public are advised that the safest place to be is indoors between 10am and 3pm.

An amber weather warning has been issued due to the potential impact on travel and the risk of injury and damage to property.

Severe gales and storm force winds are expected with speeds reaching between 50mph and 75mph. Up to 10cms of snow is expected on higher ground, with drifting possible.

The Mountain Road will close at 10pm this evening (Thursday 17 February) as a precaution. The road is likely to remain closed until after the worst of the storm has passed on Friday afternoon, although the situation will be reviewed regularly.

Large waves are expected on the West of the Island, especially at around high tide at approximately 12:26pm. Peel Promenade will close at 10am on Friday (18 February) and is likely to remain closed into the afternoon. The public are requested to remove all vehicles from the seafront ahead of the road closure. Sand bags for property owners on Peel seafront are available on the pavement side of the promenade in three locations between Empire Garage and Davison’s Ice Cream Parlour.

Schools will open as normal on Friday. The worst of the storm is expected to hit after the start of the school day and is likely to have passed in time for school pick-up.

Bus Vannin services will operate as normal, apart from school swimming bus services, which have been cancelled, and bus services will not serve Peel Promenade during the road closure. Service X3 between Douglas and Ramsey will be re-routed to the coast road. The public should follow Isle of Man Transport on social media and check bus.im for service updates.

There is likely to be disruption to travel, with debris on roads and snow on higher ground. Drivers are asked to take care and to only travel between 10am and 3pm if necessary. Teams from the Isle of Man Constabulary and the Department of Infrastructure will work throughout the day to keep routes functioning and the public safe, with Civil Defence on standby to assist.

Regular updates will be available on social media channels.