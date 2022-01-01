Manx Care’s first locally-trained Nurse Endoscopist

A Manx Care employee is celebrating after becoming the organisation’s first Nurse Endoscopist, who has also become the first to train and qualify on the Isle of Man.

Nicola Burgess has achieved her qualification after years of study and more than ten years of work-based experience at Noble’s Hospital, following many years of experience gained in the NHS in the UK.

Nicola became an Endoscopist ‘by accident’ in her own words, having accepted an opportunity to work in this specialism following time spent as a Surgical Urology Nurse. The role allowed her to combine her passion for working in a hands-on clinical environment with the use of complex technology, alongside her desire to achieve more family-friendly hours which was a requirement at the time.

Since then she has developed a passion for Endoscopy, and has devoted her career to advancing her skillset and achieving her Nurse Endoscopist qualification, alongside her commitment to delivering exceptional patient-foused care. She is also a member of the British Society of Gastroenterology.

Nicola commented: “I’m delighted to become the Island’s first Nurse Endoscopist after years of studying, and actually turning my passion into a reality! It means that we have increased specialist capacity here on the Island, and can continue to develop our Endoscopy provision for people living on the Isle of Man. It’s been very challenging managing my day-job alongside family commitments and studying, but my passion for Endoscopy has really helped me to focus on this.”

She expressed her thanks to the Endoscopy manager Mary Walmsley, Endoscopy trainers Mr Glen Husada and Mr Abdul Khan plus the whole Endoscopy team – without their help and support this would not have been possible!

Dr. Sree Andole, Manx Care’s Executive Medical Director, commented: