5 – 11 year olds to be offered COVID-19 vaccine in line with JCVI guidance

The Isle of Man’s COVID-19 vaccination programme will follow the latest advice from the UK’s Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunisation (JCVI) on the non-urgent offer of vaccination of those aged 5 – 11.

The JCVI made its recommendation on the basis that offering a vaccine to this age group will offer them protection from serious illness and hospitalisation should there be another wave of COVID-19 infections.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Health and Social Care, said: ‘Although the risks posed by COVID to children is low, we are extending the offer of vaccines to all 5 – 11 year olds. The paediatric vaccines are safe and effective in this age group and parents are encouraged, if they wish, to take up the offer for their child.’

Two doses of the Pfizer paediatric vaccine will be offered at least 12 weeks apart. More information will be provided on the planned roll out in the coming weeks. Please do not contact 111 or the vaccination hub team until further details have been sent out.

As the risk of serious illness for younger children is much lower, the offer of vaccines is non-urgent. The priority remains for the vaccination team to offer vaccines and boosters to adults and young people including those in at-risk groups in the first instance. Vaccine walk-in clinics are available across the Island over the new few weeks.