Spending equates to £14,044 per person

Total Government gross spending projected for 2022-23 equates to around £14,044 per head for every member of the Island’s population[1], including children.

This per person figure includes:

£4,214 for Social Security payments such as the State Pension, Income Support and Child Benefit and allocation of National Insurance funds towards the NHS

£3,559 for Health and Social Care Services, of which £1,406 relates to Nobles Hospital, £872 for Primary Care, £564 for Social Care Services, £199 for providing free or subsidised prescriptions or drugs and £237 for treating Manx patients in the United Kingdom

£1,455 for Education, including £128 for University Fees

£1,384 for former Government employee pensions, of which around £401 comes from current employee contributions

£450 for the Police, Fire, Prison and other parts of the Department of Home Affairs





£239 for supporting the Department of Environment, Food and Agriculture, including the Office of Fair Trading and the Road Transport Licencing Committee

£121 Net expenditure (after income) for Public Transport and Heritage Railways

£83 for Sports, Recreation and Youth Services, including subsidising regional swimming pools