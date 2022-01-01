2021 Isle of Man Sports Awards shortlist revealed

The shortlist for the 2021 Isle of Man Sports Awards has been announced following public nominations and shortlisting by the Isle of Man Sports Awards committee.

The event, which gathers the Island’s sporting heroes, will be held at the Villa Marina in Douglas on Thursday 31 March, with 12 awards being presented across the various categories with winners chosen by the Isle of Man Sport committee.

The evening will culminate with the awarding of the Island’s sportsman and sportswoman of the year– both categories will be hotly contested with seven stars shortlisted in both categories.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘It’s fantastic to see such a strong line up in all the categories this year. It’s great to celebrate so many of the amazing achievements during 2021 after a period of such uncertainty for our Island’s athletes. Sport is so important to our community and our community is extremely proud to have the Manx flag flying at so many sporting events on the international stage.’

Sarah Corlett, Executive Chairman at Isle of Man Sport, said:

‘The public continue to demonstrate their support for local sporting heroes, submitting nominations to ensure that those involved in Manx sporting life are rightly recognised. It’s clear that our Island’s love for sport has not waivered despite the difficulties of the past year or so. ‘Volunteers are the lifeblood of community sport, and it’s important we recognise the contribution these individuals make to so many lives and sporting careers. Isle of Man Sport continues to work hard and provide support to our governing bodies and athletes to ensure that our reputation on the world stage is second to none. ‘We also want to thank the category sponsors for the 2021 event, CM Partners, Keystone Law, the Department for Enterprise, Isle of Man Newspapers, Duke Travel, Newfield, Suntera Global, Conister Bank and Crowe Isle of Man.’

Tickets for the ceremony can be purchased from the Villa Gaiety website from Thursday 17 February.

Nominee Shortlist:

Sportsman of the Year

Mark Cavendish (cycling)

Tom Gandy (golf)

Billy Harris (tennis)

Joe Harris (javelin)

Daniel McCanney (enduro)

Harry Payne (sidecar racing)

Bevan Rodd (rugby)

Sportswoman of the Year

Sarah Astin (athletics)

Aimee Cringle (crossfit)

Kim Dean (weightlifting)

Tara Donnelly (gymnastics)

Lisa Grant (powerlifting)

Yasmin Ingham (equestrian)

Becky Storrie (cycling)

Under 21 Sportsman of the Year, sponsored by Newfield

Patreece Bell (rugby)

Maxx Bradshaw (rallying)

Tyler Hannay (cycling)

Carl Hartmann (cricket)

Ben Sinclair (athletics)

Max Walker (cycling)

Under 21 Sportswoman of the Year, sponsored by Suntera Global

Kaytlyn Adshead (motorcycle trials)

Sinead Cox (equestrian)

Sienna Dunn (hockey)

Mia Dunwell (race walking)

Ruby Oakes (cycling)

Amelia Sharpe (cycling)

Disability Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by Isle of Man Newspapers

Chloe Chadwick (equestrian)

Sean Jackson (amputee football)

Darren Kennish (disability darts)

Zoe Lambie (race walking)

Victoria Thompson (equestrian)

Sports Team of the Year, sponsored by Crowe Isle of Man

Corinthians Men’s Football Team (football)

Isle of Man Men’s National Cricket Team (cricket)

Manx Rams Netball Team (netball)

Team Station Garage (motorcycle trials)

Vikings Hockey Ladies A Team (hockey)

Sports Administrator of the Year, sponsored by Duke Travel

Linda Alton-Heath (circuit racing)

Alice Corrin (equestrian)

Steve Callister (football)

Niamh Goddard (hockey)

Debbie Shimmin (hockey)

Neil Withers (crown green bowls)

Isle of Man Sports Ambassador, sponsored by Department for Enterprise

Andrew Baker (solo rowing)

Sam Brand (cycling)

Mark Cavendish (cycling)

Aimee Cringle (crossfit)

Yasmin Inghgam (equestrian)

David Knight (Dakar rally)

FC Isle of Man Football Team (football)

Sports Coach of the Year, sponsored by Conister Bank

Jamie Brown (hockey)

Niamh Goddard (hockey)

Ashley Hall (netball)

Liam McKee (skateboarding & scootering)

Valery Molchanov (gymnastics)

Michael Owen (motorcycle trials)

Peter Roberts (boxing)

Veteran Sportsperson of the Year, sponsored by CM Partners

Martin Freestone (rallying)

Lisa Grant (powerlifting)

Chris Horton (judo)

Orran Smith (fell running)

Rob Sorby (cycling)

Sarah Webster (marathon)

Lifetime Achievement, sponsored by Keystone Law

The recipient of this award is selected by the Sports Awards committee and announced on the evening of the Isle of Man Sports Awards.

The Leonie Cooil ‘Courage & Inspiration’ Award

The recipient of this award is selected by the Sports Awards committee and announced on the evening of the Isle of Man Sports Awards.