Manx Care announce a further relaxation of face masks in certain settings

Manx Care no longer requires the use of face masks in all of its health and social care settings – instead, they will now only be required in inpatient/outpatient/resident/service user areas.



With immediate effect and in line with UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) guidelines, there is no longer a requirement to wear an IIR Fluid Resistant face mask within Manx Care building corridors, offices, or education facilities. Those who prefer to wear a mask may continue to do so, on a voluntary basis.



Individuals should continue to wear masks on entry to areas where there is contact with patients, residents and service users e.g. Wards, Care Home Units, Outpatients and Community Clinics. IIR Fluid Resistant face masks will be available for free at entrances to these areas. There will also be a red zone poster displayed in each of the face mask wearing areas to remind people of the need to wear one. Manx Care colleagues will also continue to wear face masks when visiting patients at home.



This policy will continue to be reviewed.