‘Why Not Weekdays?’ Gain 25% cashback in February using the LoveIOM Gift Card

A new LoveIOM Gift Card incentive, ‘Why Not Weekdays?’ has been launched, offering consumers 25% cashback when using their LoveIOM Gift Card to pay at participating hospitality venues from Monday to Thursday, in February 2022.

By paying using their LoveIOM Gift Card, consumers can receive 25% cashback on their purchases from participating venues on weekdays (excluding Friday), up to £50 per day, automatically on their LoveIOM Gift Card the following day.

Dr Alex Allinson MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘The LoveIOM Gift Card is an ambitious spend local campaign, and I would like to thank Island residents who have already bought cards for their support. There are over 1,300 cards currently across the Island ready to be spent at over 40 registered hospitality businesses. ‘Whilst this incentive will be available for a limited timeframe, to coincide with a traditionally quieter period for local hospitality businesses, we hope the effects of this incentive will remain for much longer, inspiring customer confidence and a mid-week spending culture where people ask themselves: Why not Weekdays? ‘I’m a strong advocate for supporting local, and with such a diverse and high quality offering of independent hospitality businesses on our doorstep, I hope that this incentive encourages our community to support local businesses both throughout February and beyond.’

The LoveIOM Gift Card ‘Why Not Weekdays?’ incentive has been initiated by the Economic Recovery Group to stimulate demand for the hospitality sector, following a period of reduced trading due to pressures caused by COVID-19.

More information on how consumers can use the ‘Why Not Weekdays?’ incentive.



The LoveIOM Gift Card, has been positively received by the hospitality industry with over 40 venues now registered with the scheme. A full list of registered merchants can be found on their website.

Buy a LoveIOM Gift Card

Businesses in the hospitality sector that haven’t already registered as a LoveIOM Gift Card merchant are encouraged to do so.