De-escalation of Covid Ward arrangements at Noble’s Hospital

Manx Care is pleased to announce that they have moved from level two to one in Noble’s Hospital.

This move sees the closure of the dedicated Covid ward (Ward 12), which has been in operation since late October 2021. Ongoing care of patients with Covid-19 will now be provided on Ward 1 as per Manx Care’s escalation plan. This has also allowed the re-opening of Ward 4 (Gynaecology/ Female Surgical ward).

This development signals a return to the ‘new normal’, as certain services, which were re-located as part of the Covid-19 response, return to their original locations over the next few weeks. For example, the blood clinic will be back in its permanent location from Friday 11 February 2022.

Continued vigilance of infection control will continue with an expectation that all visitors to Manx Care premises wear a face mask and undertake and obtain a negative result via LFD 45 minutes prior to visiting any Manx Care setting.

The Isle of Man Government has set out its plan to treat COVID-19 as an endemic disease similar to other illnesses such as flu and norovirus, with a target date of 31 March 2022. A disease is considered endemic where there are persistent, low or moderate levels in the community.