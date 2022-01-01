Noble’s Hospital training programme ranked top in GMC survey

Noble’s Hospital has finished top – above 170 NHS trusts across the UK – in a survey designed to monitor and report the quality of medical education.

All medical trainees and trainers across the UK and Isle of Man are required to complete an annual ‘trainee satisfaction survey’ from the General Medical Council (GMC). In 2020-21, Noble’s Hospital was ranked in first place for Internal Medicine Year 1 (IMT1).

Each trainee is asked to score their hospital, training and environment across 19 categories including teaching, curriculum coverage, clinical and educational supervision, support, and working environment. Noble’s finished in the top quartile for 17 out of the 19 areas, with a score of 84.9% for satisfaction and 95.8% for clinical supervision – higher than the marks awarded to any other hospital.

Manx Care currently offers six Internal Medicine training places each year, but only to junior doctors in the first year of their three-year training programme. Once their first year at Noble’s is complete, they them move on to spend years two and three at larger teaching hospitals in the North West of England.

In that first year, the trainees develop their core skills, gather experience in clinical settings, and play a significant role in hospital life. The junior doctors working for Manx Care receive a high level of individual support and development from the senior clinicians they work with, with the training programme offering them a broad experience in general medicine, and related specialties. They also receive a carefully planned medical education classroom programme to complement their practical learning, delivered in a post-graduate training environment at the dedicated Keyll Darree training facility on the Noble’s Hospital site.

Manx Care’s Executive Medical Director, Dr Sreeman Andole, commented:

“I’m delighted that the dedicated training programme that’s been developed for our first-year Internal Medicine trainees has been recognised in such a prestigious way – being voted as the best in the UK is a huge honour and is fitting reward for the dedicated clinicians, support staff and education staff who work tirelessly together to make sure our junior doctors get the best learning experience possible. We pride ourselves on making sure that trainees are given as much one-to-one training and development as possible in order to set them up for the time they’ll spend in much larger teaching hospitals in the North West of England. I’d like to congratulate all of my colleagues who play such a crucial role in developing our doctors of the future, but equally thank the 2020-21 first-year IMT1 cohort who took every learning opportunity open to them and fully embraced their time spent here on the Island, especially so given that this was during the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope, added: