Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the amendments of 8 entries to the Belarus sanctions regime.

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/600) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies reasonably suspected of involvement in conduct enabling or facilitating the disappearances of four people or the failure to investigate properly or institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for those disappearances; the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus; the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus; or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus. The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0479].

On 4 February 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

The following entries under the Belarus sanctions regime have been amended and are still subject to an asset freeze:

DANA HOLDINGS A.K.A DANA ASTRA (Group ID: 14035)

Alexander Ryhorovich LUKASHENKO (Group ID: 13918)

Igor Petrovich SERGEENKO (Group ID: 13920)

Dmitry BALABA (Group ID: 13922)

Aleh Uladzimiravich MATKIN (Group ID: 13947)

Andrei Mikalaevich GURTSEVICH (Group ID: 14117)

Mikhail Safarbekovich GUTSERIEV (Group ID: 14131)

Alexander Vasilevich SHAKUTIN (Group ID: 14029)

Full details can be found in the attached Annex to this news release.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.