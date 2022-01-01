NSC leisure pool to close for flume works

The leisure pool at the National Sports Centre in Douglas will be unavailable to the public for two days next week to allow work on the closed flume.

One of the two new slides has been shut since December after some concerns were raised that the exit was not always as smooth as it should be.

Following an initial investigation by the sub-contractor last month the company that installed the flumes will return to the Island on Wednesday to start rectifying the issues.

It means the leisure pool and working flume will not be open to the public on Wednesday or Thursday, but all other facilities, including the main swimming pools will be available.

Julie Edge MHK, Minister for Education, Sport and Culture, said:

‘It is a difficult situation which we are trying to resolve as quickly as possible. However, this initial work will not mean we can reopen the closed flume just yet. ‘I understand the situation is unfortunate and apologise for the inconvenience it has caused.’

The leisure pool will be open again on Friday.