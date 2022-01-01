‘King of Engagement’ on Island for workplace wellbeing session

The Workplace Wellbeing Group and Public Health will be hosting a workshop, ‘the art and science of engaging ANYONE’, on the 15 February at Laxey Pavilion.

The event is open to businesses, staff, entrepreneurs, students and anyone with an interest in how to improve their engagement with any audience.

Scott Gould - author, management consultant and ‘King of Engagement’ - will be presenting the session. Formerly a church minister, Scott’s message is about getting to the heart of engagement in a world where so much is only skin deep.

His aim is to help organisations increase engagement with employees, customers and communities, both in the face-to-face and virtual worlds that we live in.

Scott’s clients include the UN, UNICEF, Microsoft, The Church of England, Radiometer, Trelleborg, STILL, and he has lectured on the post-graduate programme at Stockholm School of Economics.

Tickets are available now through the Eventbrite page, and are £20 per person. Registration will open at 9:15am for a 9:30am start on the 15 February, and will run until approximately 12:30pm.

Scott Gould said:

‘Engagement is the most important skill that we're never taught. I'll be teaching people the art and the science of how to engage. While this session is indeed about engaging anyone, we'll be looking in particular within the context of how we can engage people in health and wellness, which is an utterly critical challenge given the toll of the pandemic on health, and our increasingly exercise-less world. If you're on the Isle of the Man, you should definitely join us. It's just £20 to attend, and it'll be £20 well worth invested.’

Director of Public Health, Dr. Henrietta Ewart added: