Financial Sanctions: Venezuela

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry under the Venezuela Sanctions Regime.

The Venezuela (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/135) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies involved in a serious human rights violation or abuse in Venezuela, the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Venezuela or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Venezuela. The Venezuela (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Venezuela Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0473].

On 2 February 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

1 entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

AMENDMENT

Deleted information appears in square brackets. Additional information appears in italics.

Individual

1. AMOROSO, Elvis Eduardo

DOB: 04/08/1963.

POB: Caracas, Venezuela

a.k.a: HIDROBO AMOROSO, Elvis, Eduardo Nationality: Venezuelan National

Identification no: V-7659695

Address: Venezuela.

Position: (1) Comptroller General and President of Venezuela’s Moral Council (2) Former Vice President of the National Constituent Assembly

Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref): VEN0029 Date designated on UK Sanctions List: 31/12/2020 (UK Statement of Reasons): [Second Vice President of the Supreme Court of Justice and former President of the Constitutional Chamber. As Vice President of the Supreme Court of Justice (TSJ), there are reasonable grounds to suspect that Mendoza Jover has been involved in repeatedly undermining democracy and the rule of law in Venezuela. The TSJ deprived the legitimate governing body, the National Assembly (AN), of its constitutional powers through several rulings, including through nullifying decisions of the National Assembly Board, nullifying the Democratic Transition Act, and stripping immunity from members of Parliament. Mendoza Jover has sat as a judge for these decisions, and bears responsibility for these grave attacks on democracy.] Amoroso has repeatedly undermined democracy in Venezuela, undermined the rule of law and violating the right to freedom of speech. His very appointment as Comptroller General and his role in setting up the ANC amount to a serious undermining of the democratic process, constitution, and democratic institutions in Venezuela. Additionally, while Second Vice President of the ANC, he contributed to the political persecution of Freddy Guevara and Juan Pablo Guanipa, further undermining democracy.

(Gender): Male

Listed on: 30/06/2020

Last Updated: [28/01/2022]02/02/2022

Group ID: 13844.

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, the designated individual. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, and suspend the provision of any financial services. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Venezuela and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.