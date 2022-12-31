His Majesty The King’s New Year Honours List 2023

Government House is pleased to announce that His Majesty The King has recognised four people in the Isle of Man in the 2023 New Year Honours List.

Mrs Susan Moore MBE

Mrs Sue Moore has just retired from an exceptional career in education, during which she has been Head Teacher of Queen Elizabeth II High School, in Peel, Isle of Man for 24 years. She has navigated the school through both good and challenging times, with a clear vision of putting the students first, and by creating a structured career path for both teachers and support staff.

Her motivation to guide the school and keep young people engaged was most evident during the challenges of the global pandemic. She has championed the value and causes of the arts and creative endeavours and her passion for the environment has had a marked and positive impact on the School. Her tenure ended with a string of ‘Best GCSE results on Island’, a testimony to how she organised and led her staff, as well as how she inspired her pupils and encouraged them to achieve their academic potential.

She leaves the entire Manx education service in a much better place. The King has made Mrs Moore an MBE in the New Year Honours List 2023 for exceptional Services to and Leadership in Education on the Isle of Man.

Mrs Adrienne Burnett MBE

Mrs Adrienne Burnett has recently retired as Head Teacher of Ballakermeen High School, after a lifelong career in education. Mrs Burnett’s innovative ‘School Improvement Plan’ led to the development of the school’s prestigious Sixth Form Centre. For the past five years, the school’s Sixth Form has achieved the leading grades across the Island and seven Oxbridge acceptances over a two year period, a record for any Manx school.

Mrs Burnett led the design and build of the ‘Studio Theatre’, which has helped develop an outstanding Performing Arts department and with her work through the Arts Council, she has supported many superb actors and singers over the past twenty years.

Mrs Burnett remains a passionate member of the teaching profession. She cares deeply about her students, teaching staff and support staff. She has put the Isle of Man and her school above her own family life and has worked exceptionally hard in support of her colleagues and the children of the Island. Her leadership, commitment and dedication have been exceptional. The King has made Mrs Adrienne Burnett an MBE in the New Year Honours List for 2023 for outstanding Services to Education, Arts and Culture.

Mr Andrew Scarffe BEM

The King has awarded the British Empire Medal to Andrew Scarffe in the New Year Honours List 2023 for outstanding service to the Preservation of Laxey and Lonan Heritage and the Isle of Man’s Railways. As Technical Support Officer for the Department of Infrastructure, Mr Scarffe’s enthusiasm, commitment and dedication have enabled his team to restore a number of historic electric trams and trailers from the Island’s renowned heritage tram fleet.

Mr Scarffe is a successful historical author who has written a number of works to commemorate and celebrate various aspects of the Island’s history. He instigated and co-ordinated celebratory events as a member of the Laxey and Lonan Heritage Trust, and conducted a successful fundraising campaign for the restoration of the Great Laxey Mine Railway, and he remains an active volunteer and Treasurer for the Mine Railway.

Mr Scarffe also leads guided walks throughout Laxey and Lonan for the Trust, other interest groups and the Department of Infrastructure. He regularly gives informative and authoritative talks to the many clubs, visitors and special interest groups that visit the Island. No one has put as much personal effort into preserving the rich heritage of the Isle of Man’s electric railways as Mr Scarffe and he is considered the premier authority on the history and heritage of Laxey village and its surrounding district.

Miss Carey Chung MVO

Miss Chung has given 18 years of exceptional and loyal service to the Crown and the last five Lieutenant Governors of the Isle of Man, His Majesty’s personal representative on the Island. In her role as the Manager of Government House, Miss Chung has been responsible for overseeing the House staff and running all events that take place in the House and gardens, including multiple annual receptions and investitures.

This year, more than 3,500 guests have been hosted at Government House, including representatives from more than 70 countries. Miss Chung has been involved in over 12 Royal visits to the Isle of Man during the last 18 years, most recently that of HRH The Princess Royal in 2021.

She is very well known in the local community and highly respected by many people across the Island. She works tirelessly and selflessly, devoting much of her free time and holidays to ensuring that the needs of the Lieutenant Governor and his family are met and that the condition and standards of Government House are maintained. She is exceptionally dedicated and loyal, totally trustworthy and reliable. In short, Miss Chung is an extraordinary public servant, who, for over 18 years, has faithfully served the Crown and the last five Lieutenant Governors of the Isle of Man. For her exceptional service, the King has appointed Miss Chung a Member of the Royal Victorian Order.