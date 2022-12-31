Government House is pleased to announce that His Excellency the Lieutenant Governor has awarded a Governor’s Commendation to Mr Tony Howell for his long and dedicated service to popular music on the Isle of Man.

Tony, who is widely known on the island as ‘Flash’, has been a key figure on the Island’s music scene for over sixty years, and has played in numerous groups including The Cheetahs, Black Mass, Whiskey Mac and the Hunters.

A self-taught guitarist, Tony started playing in the Globe Public House in Strand Street, Douglas in 1963. Over the years, he has been in support acts at the Villa Marina and the Palace Lido, supporting musicians such as Manfred Man, Rolling Stones and Duane Eddy, whilst working full-time in Howell and Robinson, the family firm of sign-writers.

Tony ‘Flash’ Howell is well known locally, and continues to play with The Hunters at The Royal British Legion, The Sidings in Castletown and at local events such as Castletown Carnival. He has unstintingly brought a lot of enjoyment to a great number of people, and his recognition is richly deserved.

His Excellency will present the award to Mr Howell in the New Year.