Protection Zone put in place following confirmed cases of bird flu

A 3km protection zone, and 10km surveillance zone, have been put in place in the West of the Island, following confirmed cases of H5N1 avian influenza in farm birds.

The Chief Government Veterinary Officer has declared the ‘Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza Protection Zone’ and ‘Surveillance Zone’ around the infected premises under the powers provided by the Avian Influenza and Influenza of Avian Origin in Mammals order 2022.

The declaration of these zones imposes legal obligations on keepers within the area outlined. This is standard procedure when a case is confirmed in poultry or captive birds, to prevent the spread of the disease.

A map of the zones, covering the Patrick area, is available online.

Within these zones there are a range of restrictions on the movement and housing of poultry or kept birds, as well as the removal of materials such as feed, bedding or waste associated with keeping and housing the birds. If your premises fall within the Zones the detailed restrictions to follow are in the official declaration.

Further information, the zone map and the full declaration are all available on the dedicated bird flu page, there is also more information on the UK Government bird flu webpages – including measures to help protect kept or farmed birds.

Chief Government Veterinary Officer, Amy Beckett, said:

‘We are advising everyone who has birds on the Isle of Man to house them where possible and practice good biosecurity. Information for keepers or farmers within the protection or surveillance zones is available online.’

She continued:

‘I’d like to reassure the public that the risk to general human health remains low, and that well cooked eggs and poultry are still safe to eat.’

For further information or support contact agriculture@gov.im or call +44 1624 685844.