Choosing the right healthcare option for you

Members of the public who require healthcare support are being asked to only use the Emergency Department (A&E) at Noble’s Hospital if they need to, and instead choose one of the other options available to them across the Island.

Noble’s Hospital is currently operating at OPEL 4 status, meaning the facility is operating under extreme pressure. A clearly defined plan has been activated to manage this and ensure patient safety is maintained at all times. Part of that plan includes asking members of the public to ‘choose well’ when it comes to them seeking heath and care support, and choosing to attend the healthcare setting which is most appropriate for their clinical needs.

Anyone who requires urgent or emergency treatment at the Emergency Department will receive this, and should continue to seek treatment there as needed. They will be treated in order of clinical priority.

The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit (MIU) at Ramsey District and Cottage Hospital is able to offer an X-Ray service between 9am and 5pm this week (Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December), and members of the public should attend the MIU if they require an X-Ray or suspect they have an injury which will require an X-Ray. The MIU is able to treat a complex range of conditions including dislocations or breaks, sprains, minor head injuries where there has been no loss of consciousness, minor illnesses such as urine or water infections, ear, eye and throat infections, abdominal pain, abscesses and boils, muscular pain, headaches, rashes, cuts, burns, scalds and emergency contraception. The facility is open from 8am to 8pm every day.

Other options available to members of the public across this week and at the weekend are:

The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) - a GP service which operates out of hours when the Island’s GP surgeries are closed (01624 650355)

Community Pharmacies' rota is available online



The Community Dental Service for patients who have a dental emergency but don’t have their own dentist (01624 642785)

Self-care (self-treatment at home)

Manx Care’s signposting brochure contains the full range of options available to members of the public, and is available in multiple languages.



Mark Cox, General Manager for Medicine, Urgent Care and the Ambulance Service, commented: