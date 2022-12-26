Midweek support for hospitality businesses with the return of the LoveIOM 25% credit back incentive

The LoveIOM Gift Card incentive, ‘Why Not Weekdays?’ has been re-launched for 2023, offering consumers 25% credit back when using their LoveIOM Gift Card to pay at over 60 participating hospitality venues from Monday to Thursday, from January to March 2023.

Following industry feedback the Department for Enterprise are pleased to announce an earlier launch date of 2 January for the ‘Why not Weekdays?’ incentive (initially announced to begin in late January). Last year’s weekday incentive saw a nearly 100% increase in daily spending taking place Monday-Thursday when compared to Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays prior to the launch of the incentive, demonstrating the value of such initiatives that target footfall and spend increase over quieter trading periods.

By paying with a LoveIOM Gift Card, consumers will receive 25% credit back on their purchases from participating venues Monday - Thursday, up to a maximum of £50 per day. The credit back is automatically applied to the same LoveIOM Gift Card used to make the purchase the following day and this 25% credit can be used at over 60 pubs, bars, cafes, restaurants and hotels across the Island that are signed-up to the scheme.

Lawrie Hooper MHK, Minister for Enterprise, commented:

‘This festive season we have seen a great sense of community from our Island’s residents in response to our message of supporting local businesses. Over 1,000 Gift Cards have been purchased in the past few weeks and I would like to thank all residents and corporate businesses for their ongoing support in keeping gifting spend within our Island this winter. ‘This incentive is designed to reward spend during weekdays, the key time highlighted by industry as quiet, especially during the winter months. At the same time it is also hoped that it will help residents’ money go further.’

The LoveIOM Gift Card ‘Why Not Weekdays?’ incentive is part of targeted measures announced by the Department for Enterprise supported by the Economic Strategy Board and Treasury, to support local businesses and help stimulate economic activity, generate footfall and bring communities together across the Island’s towns and villages this winter.

Andy Saunders, owner of The Original Quids Inn, a LoveIOM merchant, commented:

‘We signed up for the Love IOM Gift Card scheme because it offers a real bonus for our customers, and is very easy to coordinate within the business. We saw a positive impact on our footfall throughout the previous "Why Not Weekdays" incentive and we are already seeing increased usage of the card with the current promotion. We expect to see an even larger uptick once the "Why Not Weekdays?" incentive of 25% credit back goes live on Monday 2nd of January, 2023.’

Hospitality and Accommodation businesses not yet part of the scheme can sign-up online in a few simple steps; visit loveiom.com/merchants for details.