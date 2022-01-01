General Surgery activity underway as part of Restoration and Recovery Programme

The first phase of General Surgery activity has taken place as part of Manx Care’s programme of work to reduce waiting lists.

26 patients have had hernia surgeries since 5 December, with laparoscopic (keyhole) procedures beginning in the New Year.

57 patients with complex cataracts have had their surgery under general anaesthetic or sedation, and 75 patients requiring topical anaesthesia have had their cataract procedures since the beginning of December.

Manx Care’s ‘Restoration and Recovery of Elective Activity programme’ is a phased approach to tackling lengthy waiting lists across a number of clinical specialisms. Phase Two of the programme is underway, covering Ophthalmology, Orthopaedics and Surgical Specialties, following confirmation of £18.3 million of Tynwald funding in October.

Teresa Cope, Manx Care’s CEO, commented: