'Did Not Attend' rates for November 2022

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for November 2022 were as follows:
|Practice
|November
|Kensington
|137
|Palatine
|130
|Snaefell
|98
|Hailwood
|135
|Promenade
|N/A
|Finch Hill
|118
|Ramsey
|336
|Laxey/Onchan
|135
|Castletown
|59
|Southern
|91
|Ballasalla
|60
|Peel
|120
|Total
|1419
This total of missed appointments was equivalent to more than two full-time GPs’ worth of time in a month.
If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care will be publishing GP practices’ DNA data each month going forward.
|Practice
|Method of cancellation
|Finch Hill
|Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
|Palatine
|Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 623931
|Hailwood
|Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
|Ballasalla
|Patient Access, email: ballasallamedicalcentre@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 823243
|Peel
|Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 686968
|Southern
|Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
|Kensington
|Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
|Castletown
|Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
|Snaefell
|Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
|Laxey / Onchan
|Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im, or telephone - Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
|Ramsey
|Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im