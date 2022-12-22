Covid-19 Coronavirus

'Did Not Attend' rates for November 2022

Thursday, 22 December 2022

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for November 2022 were as follows:

PracticeNovember
Kensington 137
Palatine 130
Snaefell 98
Hailwood 135
Promenade  N/A
Finch Hill 118
Ramsey 336
Laxey/Onchan 135
Castletown 59
Southern 91
Ballasalla 60
Peel 120
Total 1419

 This total of missed appointments was equivalent to more than two full-time GPs’ worth of time in a month.  

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care will be publishing GP practices’ DNA data each month going forward. 

PracticeMethod of cancellation
Finch Hill Patient Access or email: FinchHill.GP@gov.im
Palatine Patient Access, email: palatine@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 623931
Hailwood Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624 686949
Ballasalla Patient Access, email: ballasallamedicalcentre@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 823243
Peel Patient access, text: +44 7624 468468, email: peeldoctors@gov.im, or telephone: +44 1624 686968
Southern Patient Access or telephone: +44 1624686979
Kensington Patient Access or email: kensington@gov.im
Castletown Patient Access or email: cmc@gov.im
Snaefell Patient Access or email: admin.snaefell@gov.im
Laxey / Onchan Patient Access, email: laxey&villagewalk@gov.im, or telephone -  Laxey: +44 1624 861350 and Village Walk: +44 1624 656020
Ramsey Patient Access or email: rgp.general@gov.im

 

