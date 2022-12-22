'Did Not Attend' rates for November 2022

Missed appointment slots, often referred to as 'Did Not Attends' (DNAs) continue to affect GP surgeries across the Island – the DNA rates for November 2022 were as follows:

Practice November Kensington 137 Palatine 130 Snaefell 98 Hailwood 135 Promenade N/A Finch Hill 118 Ramsey 336 Laxey/Onchan 135 Castletown 59 Southern 91 Ballasalla 60 Peel 120 Total 1419

This total of missed appointments was equivalent to more than two full-time GPs’ worth of time in a month.

If you cannot attend your appointment, please cancel it so that it can be offered to someone else. Information on how to cancel an appointment is on the Manx Care website, or you can see the best way to contact each practice below. Manx Care will be publishing GP practices’ DNA data each month going forward.