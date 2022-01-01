Community to benefit from free telephone lines

More than 25 public sector telephone numbers relating to health, housing and finance are now free to call.

The change is the latest initiative funded by the Isle of Man Government in response to the rising cost of living, and is available to Island residents using local telecoms providers.

The list of phone numbers that will be free to call include all GP’s across the Island, the Social Security hotline, the Winter Health Advice Line, and more.

People wishing to contact one of the included services can do so using the usual number with no added charge.

A full list of the numbers that are now free to call can be viewed online.

Cabinet Office Minister, Kate Lord-Brennan MHK said:

‘This announcement of essential numbers being made free to call is another part of Government’s support package to help ease the impact of rising costs of living. Those who rely on calling for advice or support, particularly those who are vulnerable, on lower incomes or are elderly, can now do so without the added worry of being charged. ‘It is important to note that none of the numbers have been changed, you can still call the usual number for the service.’

Government has announced this as further support to help residents with the rising costs of living, particularly for those who are more vulnerable, on lower incomes or are elderly and rely on phones to communicate. This initiative also implements a recommendation made by the Tynwald Select Committee on Poverty in July 2021.