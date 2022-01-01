Labour market report: November 2022

The latest labour market report, compiled and published by the Statistics Isle of Man team at the Cabinet Office, shows the number of people registered unemployed was 277 for November 2022.

The figure decreased by 13 persons from the previous month (October 2022), and has decreased by 16 persons compared to the same month last year (November 2021).

The unemployment rate for November 2022 is 0.6%, remaining the same as the previous month.

Read a summary and download the full report

Labour markets figures are among the range of information available to view on the Isle of Man Government’s Economic Dashboard at gov.im/economic-dashboard