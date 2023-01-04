The COVID-19 Vaccination Team will be celebrating their second anniversary on 4 January 2023.

Since the Team first began administering the Island’s COVID vaccination programme members have collectively delivered over 235,000 vaccines. This is an incredible achievement for the team and in protecting our Island from the threat posed by the COVID-19 virus.

Manx Care’s CEO, Teresa Cope commented:

‘The Vaccination Team members have worked extremely hard since the start of the pandemic to ensure that as many people as possible have had their vaccines and booster doses. Delivering 235,000 vaccines is a remarkable achievement for such a small, but significant team within Manx Care. I want to thank the Vaccination Team for their tremendous effort – and of course the thousands of people who have come forward for the vaccine.’

Suzanne Graham, Head of COVID Response wants to remind people of this important message:

‘It’s never too late to get any dose of the vaccine, you can come forward at any time. Having your vaccine can reduce the risk of developing COVID-19, make symptoms milder, and help build up immunity against the virus so that we can fight off infection.’

The Vaccination Team is continuing to offer first, second and Autumn doses of the vaccine to anyone eligible in the run up to Christmas.

On Monday 19 and Tuesday 20 December the Vaccination Team is holding walk in sessions at The Chester Street Hub between 9:30am to 4pm.

On Wednesday 21 and Thursday 22 December the Vaccination Team will be holding a walk in session at Noble’s Hospital, Strang. This session will be held on Ward 12 between 10am to 3pm. The Vaccination Team will be unable to administer vaccines on individual wards. Instead people should go to Ward 12 themselves to receive their booster dose.

Anyone who is eligible for a booster is welcome to attend any of the walk in sessions, including Manx Care colleagues, patients and visitors to the hospital.

Appointments are not available for the walk in sessions.

You are eligible for this vaccine if you are:

Over 50 (you must be over age 18 to receive this vaccine)

Pregnant

At high risk due to a health condition

Immunosuppressed

A frontline health and social care worker

A carer

Over 18 requiring a booster dose

The Vaccination Team will be resuming the walk-in sessions on Wednesday 4, Thursday 5 and Friday 6 January 2023. The sessions will be at The Chester Street Vaccination Hub and will open at 10am and close at 2pm.