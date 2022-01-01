‘Still Treasured, Always Remembered’ service organised by Midwives at Noble’s

A service for parents who have lost a child through stillbirth or miscarriage is to be held at St. Thomas’ Church in Douglas later this month.

Midwives at Noble’s Hospital organise the STAR (Still Treasured, Always Remembered) service each year to support bereaved families. This year’s service will take place on Thursday 29 December at 2pm, and will give families some space after the hustle and bustle of Christmas to remember their little ones through music, poems, readings and reflection.

The service will be open for any member of the public to attend, and the ‘Forget Me Not’ and ‘A Little Piece of Hope’ bereavement charities will also be in attendance. The service will be non-denominational in order to be as inclusive as possible.

Manx Care’s Lead Midwife for Bereavement, Dianne Rubery, commented: