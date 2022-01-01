Island Plan updated to incorporate Government’s economic strategy

The Government has today published an updated ‘Island Plan’, incorporating the delivery of the economic strategy which was approved by Tynwald in November.

The plan sets out the Government’s ongoing programme of work to deliver a secure, vibrant and sustainable future for the Isle of Man and its people.

Accompanying the revised plan is a new dedicated website, launched today, to provide more detail on the Island Plan and its delivery. It will enable people to:

Find out full details about the Island Plan and Government’s key priorities

Track delivery of progress against milestone targets and completion dates

Access annual plans and reports for Government agencies

Review the Government’s legislative programme

Read the latest news stories on Government’s work to deliver the plan.

The Chief Minister said:

“I want everyone in our community to have access to clear information on the efforts this Government is making to build a better future for our Island and its people. Part of this work must be a focus on improving public engagement and understanding, which includes making information accessible and progress transparent. “This approach requires a platform where we can share our plans and progress with the public to demonstrate how Government is delivering for the Island. I look forward to the updated Island Plan being debated at the next sitting of Tynwald in January.”

The new website is available at islandplan.im and will be updated regularly.