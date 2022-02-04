Financial Sanctions: Belarus

This news release is issued to publicise the amendment of 1 entry to the Belarus sanctions regime.

The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 (S.I. 2019/600) were made under the Sanctions and Anti-Money Laundering Act 2018 (the Sanctions Act) and provide for the freezing of funds and economic resources of certain persons, entities or bodies reasonably suspected of involvement in conduct enabling or facilitating the disappearances of four people or the failure to investigate properly or institute criminal proceedings against the persons responsible for those disappearances; the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus; the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus; or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus; conduct destabilising Ukraine or undermining or threatening the territorial integrity, sovereignty or independence of Ukraine, including by supporting or facilitating Russia’s actions in respect of Ukraine, in particular by providing logistical support to the Russian army, or spreading disinformation about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; other actions undermining or threatening peace, security or stability in Europe; or obtaining a benefit from or supporting the Government of Belarus through carrying on a relevant business activity. The Republic of Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 have effect in the Isle of Man by the Republic of Belarus Sanctions (Application) Regulations 2020 [S.D. 2020/0479].

On 16 December 2022 the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the UK Sanctions List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Amendment

Deleted information appears in [square brackets]. Additional information appears in italics.

The following entry has been amended and is still subject to an asset freeze:

Mikail Safarbekovich GUTSERIEV (Group ID: 14131)

Name (non-Latin script): Михаил Сафарбекович Гуцериев

DOB: 09/03/1958. POB: [(1) Akmolinsk (2) Akmolinsk (3) Nur-Sultan (4) Nur-Sultan, (1) Kazakhstan (2) Soviet Union (3) Kazakhstan (4) Soviet Union] Almaty Kazakhstan a.k.a: (1) GUTSERIYEV, Mikhail, Safarbekovich (2) GUTSERIEV, Mikhail, Safarbekovich (3) GUTSERIYEV, Mikail, Safarbekovich Nationality: (1) Cyprus (2) Russia Passport Number: (1) K00162033 (2) 55 0344417 Passport Details: (1) Cypriot Passport, Expiry: 11 Feb 2024 (2) Russian Passport, Expiry: 20 Feb 2030 Address: Russia. Position: Businessman Other Information: (UK Sanctions List Ref):BEL0110 (UK Statement of Reasons): [Mikhail Gutseriev is a prominent Russian businessman who is one of the main private investors in Belarus and a longstanding associate of Alexander Lukashenko, who is responsible for serious violations of human rights and the repression of civil society and democratic opposition in Belarus. Gutseriev has provided support for the Government of Belarus, including through use of his business interests.] Mikail Gutseriev (hereafter Gutseriev) is designated under the Belarus (Sanctions) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019 on the following grounds:(1) Gutseriev is, and/or has been, involved in policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus by providing support for and/or obtaining an economic benefit from the Government of Belarus; (2) Gutseriev has himself, or via his companies through controlling directly or indirectly FLLC Slavkali, Russneft and Neftisa, carried on business in a sector of strategic significance to the Government of Belarus, namely the Belarusian construction and extractives sectors; (3) Gutseriev is associated with Alexander Lukashenko (BEL0045), an individual who is, and/or has been, involved in the commission of serious human rights violations in Belarus and/or the repression of civil society or democratic opposition in Belarus, and/or other actions, policies or activities which undermine democracy or the rule of law in Belarus. (Gender): Male Listed on: 09/08/2021 UK Sanctions List Date Designated: 09/08/2021 Last Updated: [04/02/2022] 16/12/2022 Group ID: 14131.

What you must do

Financial institutions and other persons are required to check whether you maintain any accounts or otherwise hold funds or economic resources for, or provide financial services to, designated individuals. If so, you must freeze such accounts or other funds and, unless licensed by the Treasury, not deal with those funds or economic resources, make those funds or economic resources available to a designated person, or make those funds or economic resources available for the benefit of a designated person. You must also report your findings to the FIU.

Failure to comply with financial and trade sanctions legislation or to attempting to circumvent its provisions is a criminal offence.

Where a relevant institution has already reported details of accounts, other funds or economic resources held frozen for the designated person, you are not required to report these details again.

Further Information

Consequently the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office updated the Consolidated List. This list provides details of those designated under sanctions legislation.

Further details of the sanctions regime related to Belarus and links to other financial sanctions regimes may be found on the Customs and Excise pages of the Isle of Man Government website.