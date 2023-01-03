Christmas and New Year 2022/2023: Your healthcare – where to go and get help if you need it

Manx Care is highlighting the availability of health and care services over Christmas and New Year by signposting the opening times of key services across the festive period.

It is encouraging members of the public to consider which service is most appropriate to support their needs and use these accordingly.

Christmas and the New Year are busy periods so planning ahead and having basic self-care medication at home (for example painkillers, plasters, indigestion remedies and diarrhoea medication) is a good idea. In addition, local Community Pharmacists are a great source of advice and support for health and care needs and they may also be able to provide some treatment through the Minor Ailments Scheme. Under this they may be able to provide treatment for conditions including Bacterial Conjunctivitis, bacterial skin conditions, Impetigo, Urinary Tract Infections (UTIs) including Cystitis, Shingles, Thrush (Vaginal and Oral), Hayfever, Coughs, Gout, Constipation, nappy rash or exercise-related injuries. Further information.

Below is a list of health and care services, when they are open over the festive period, and a series of links that provide more information.

Noble’s Hospital Emergency Department will remain open; however, Manx Care would encourage people to consider whether their condition is an emergency and therefore requires treatment there, or whether an alternative service may be able to support their needs.

The Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital will be open from 08:00 to 20:00 every day of the year including over Christmas, New Year and all Bank Holidays. If anyone thinks their injury is of a sufficient nature to require an X-Ray, please be aware that X-Rays can only be performed at Ramsey between 09:00 and 17:00 on weekdays, excluding weekends and Bank Holidays. X-Rays will be available on Wednesday 28, Thursday 29 and Friday 30 December. The service will re-open as usual on Tuesday 03 January 2023, with X-Ray provision available between 09:00 and 17:00.

The Chester Street Vaccination Hub will be closed on the following dates: Friday 23, Saturday 24, Sunday 25, Monday 26, Tuesday 27, Wednesday 28, Thursday 29, Friday 30 December, Monday 02 and Tuesday 03 January 2023.

The Manx Emergency Doctor Service (MEDS) will be available from 18:00 on Friday 23 December through to 08:00 on Wednesday 28December. In addition it will operate from 18:00 on Friday 30 December through to 08:00 on Tuesday 03January 2023. MEDS will be available during the normal operating hours of 18:00 to 08:00 from the evenings of Wednesday 28 into Thursday 29 December, and Thursday 29 December into Friday 30 December.

The Minor Eye Conditions Service (MECS) is available through Specsavers on Strand Street in Douglas. This service will be unavailable from Friday 23 at 17:30 until 09:00 on Thursday 27 December. It will also be closed on Saturday 01, Sunday 02 and Monday 03 January 2023. For any eye complaints outside of the opening times, please visit either the Minor Injuries and Illnesses Unit at Ramsey and District Cottage Hospital, or the Emergency Department at Noble’s Hospital.

Primary Care

GP services will be covered by MEDS during the Christmas and New Year Bank Holiday periods

On the Bank Holiday days, emergency dental cover will be provided through the emergency dental rota

Information about Opticians

Community Pharmacies

Information about the Island’s Community Pharmacies

Community Pharmacy opening times across the Christmas Bank Holiday period is as follows:

Date Phone number Times Sunday 25 December 2022 Douglas Lloyds, 22 Woodbourne Road 675900 12:00 – 13:00 Peel Clear, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 12:00 – 13:00 Ramsey Lloyds, Parliament Street 812167 12:00 – 13:00 South Clear, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary 832128 12:00 – 13:00

Date Phone number Times Monday 26 December Douglas Boots the Chemist, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 09:00 – 16:30 Douglas Lloyds, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 – 14:00 Peel Clear, 8-10 Atholl Place 842264 12:00 – 13:00 Ramsey Lloyds, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812167 12:00 – 13:00 South No cover

Date Phone number Times Tuesday 27 December Douglas Boots the Chemist, 14/22 Strand Street 616120 10:00 – 16:30 Douglas Lloyds, Shoprite, Victoria Road 673268 10:00 – 14:00 Peel Clear, 8-10 Atholl Place 842264 12:00 – 13:00 Ramsey Lloyds, Shoprite, Bowring Road 812167 12:00 – 13:00 South Clear, Darnill’s Complex, Station Road, Port Erin 832139 12:00 – 13:00

Date Phone number Times Sunday 01 January 2023 Douglas Lloyds, 22 Woodbourne Road 675900 12:00 – 13:00 Peel Clear, 6-8 Michael Street 843130 12:00 – 13:00 Ramsey Lloyds, Parliament Street 812167 12:00 – 13:00 South Clear, Helmshore House, Bay View Road, Port St Mary 832139 12:00 – 13:00

Mental Health

Manx Care recognises that this time of the year can be wonderful for some, but overwhelming for others. The Samaritans work 24 hours a day, 365 days a year and can be contacted on 116 123 at any time.

Manx Care's Integrated Mental Health Team offers a crisis response approach to individuals who are experiencing an acute mental health crisis that necessitates a rapid response. The Crisis Response Home Treatment team is contactable on 686860. Medical emergencies or instances that represent an imminent risk of harm should be directed to the emergency services on 999.

Cancer support

Anyone going through cancer treatment or needing support from Macmillan’s Cancer Information and Support Service (MCISS) at Noble’s Hospital should be aware it is open Monday to Wednesday, 19-21 December, from 09:30 to 13:00. It will also be available on Friday 23 December from 09:30-13:00.

MCISS will be closed on Monday 26 and Tuesday 27 December and will reopen on Wednesday 28 until Friday 30 December. The service hours are 09:30-13:00. The service will be back to normal from Tuesday 03 January from 09:30 – 13.30 (every weekday). The team can also be contacted by email on MacmillanCancerInformationCentre.Nobles@gov.im

Macmillan’s national support line is also open every day between 08:00 and 20:00 and is available on 0808 808 00 00.

This information will be shared across Manx Care’s social media channels (@ManxCare) as well as on the webpages www.manxcare.im and www.gov.im/signposting.